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The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 12 - 4 Superhero Herbs & Spices
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2609 views • January 22, 2021
Spices have been used for thousands of years to season and preserve foods, but did you know that they ALSO provide powerful healing properties? In fact, spices are an essential part of your cancer-fighting arsenal. In this brief clip, we'll cover the top 4 cancer-fighting spices that you should add to your diet right now.
Did you know that people who regularly consume turmeric are less likely to get cancer? Or that oregano fights parasites, free radicals, AND cancer? Check out the entire video to discover the 4 spices that are ESSENTIAL to your cancer-fighting kitchen. For the complete guide to cancer-fighting spices, read the comprehensive article here: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-fighting-spices
Looking for more health nuggets like this? Sign up for our free email newsletter to get every week's new health nugget delivered straight to your inbox! Register for free, here: https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Did you know that people who regularly consume turmeric are less likely to get cancer? Or that oregano fights parasites, free radicals, AND cancer? Check out the entire video to discover the 4 spices that are ESSENTIAL to your cancer-fighting kitchen. For the complete guide to cancer-fighting spices, read the comprehensive article here: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-fighting-spices
Looking for more health nuggets like this? Sign up for our free email newsletter to get every week's new health nugget delivered straight to your inbox! Register for free, here: https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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