The Holy City (Rev. 21, part 3/3)

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The New Jerusalem will be a City of Light, the home of the Father, the Lamb and the Bride. Who will be living in the darkness outside?
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IpOmvmVpcMS5LWfhVtKVwDZ17ClcMSfK/view?usp=sharing
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing