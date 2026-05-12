How to Compress Images Without Uploading Them

This free private image compressor and converter works directly inside your browser with no uploads, no tracking, and no account required.

https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/browser-based-image-compressor/

Try the free browser-based image compressor above:





You can use it to:





compress JPG images

compress PNG images

compress WebP images

resize oversized images

optimize blog images

speed up WordPress websites

optimize Shopify product images

reduce image file sizes for WooCommerce stores

improve landing page loading speed

prepare website images for SEO





Whether you're a blogger, content creator, website owner, or eCommerce store owner, image optimization can help improve website speed, user experience, and search engine performance.





The tool also includes:





WebP to JPG conversion

PNG to JPG conversion

browser-based image resizing

multiple compression presets

local image processing for privacy and security





No image files are uploaded to a server. Everything happens locally inside your browser.





Try the free browser-based image compressor here:

https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/browser-based-image-compressor/





In this video I show:

- Why to compress images

- how to compress images

- how to resize images for websites

- how to convert WebP to JPG

- how to convert PNG to JPG

- why image compression matters for SEO

- which compression settings I personally use

- how browser-based image compression protects privacy





This video shows you how to compress image size without losing quality for your website directly in your browser, addressing common privacy concerns. Learn how to optimize images efficiently, improving your website speed and overall user experience. We provide a step-by-step guide on effective image optimization and file compression.



Other free tools



Free QR Code with Logo Creator - https://andrewtwelftree.com/tools/free-qr-code-generator-with-logo/





