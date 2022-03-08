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Nathan Carson: We're Looking at the Return of History & the Last Davos Man
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61 views • March 08, 2022
Nathan Carson discusses the overturning of the unipolar status quo by way of military strength by revisionist powers (e.g. Russia, China). After the collapse of the Soviet Union the West unsuccessfully attempted to supersize and globalize the neoliberal international order, and instead we're looking at the return of history and the last Davos man. The world as we knew the past 30 years is over. Nations are now trying to carve out their own spheres of interest, to find the new equilibrium in the international system. People are trying to find out what this brave new world looks like. The world is moving toward a more regionalized bloc system. China is having numerous problems and is attempting to solve them via automation, which is expensive. We're seeing rising food price inflation, food insecurity, and input prices. The U.S. is very food self-sufficient, there you might see localized shortages. The developing world could be on the brink of famine. Globalization is dead, we can't save the system. Localized resilient systems need to be built.
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Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/ndcarson
Shatterpoints https://shatterpoints.substack.com
About Nathan Carson
Nathan Carson is the head of supply chain/ops for a fertilizer blender. Food security is national security. He write about geopolitics and makes populist hot takes in his free time. His Shatterpoints Substack is about examining historical mega-trends, the challenges we face, and the forces constraining future actions. Utilizing systems thinking, Shatterpoints outlines how economics, politics, demographics, security, environment, geography, and culture are interacting to drive events over the next decade.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/ndcarson
Shatterpoints https://shatterpoints.substack.com
About Nathan Carson
Nathan Carson is the head of supply chain/ops for a fertilizer blender. Food security is national security. He write about geopolitics and makes populist hot takes in his free time. His Shatterpoints Substack is about examining historical mega-trends, the challenges we face, and the forces constraining future actions. Utilizing systems thinking, Shatterpoints outlines how economics, politics, demographics, security, environment, geography, and culture are interacting to drive events over the next decade.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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