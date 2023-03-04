Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 3

▪️Ukrainian formations continue to regularly shell the border areas of Belgorod Region.

Konovalovo and Ustinka came under attack, several residential houses were damaged and power supply was disrupted.

▪️In Kup'yans'k sector, enemy conducts pinpoint attacks on Russian forces positions near Vil'shany and Lyman Pershyi.





Such actions are timely suppressed by concentrated fire of barrel and rocket artillery.

▪️Wagner PMC assault units continue the operation to encircle Bakhmut. Fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Khromove.

Ukrainian troops, preparing for possible retreat, blow up bridges and communication lines in the settlements.

▪️In the northern part of the city, Wagner PMC assault squads have entrenched themselves in Rechna St with fighting.

The main clashes are taking place near the First River Lane, moving ever closer to the industrial zone.

▪️At Zabakhmutivka, Russian forces have completely cleared the territory of the meat processing plant and are advancing further south.

Ukrainian troops, trying to hold back Wagner fighters offensive, blew up a bridge over Bakhmutka River.

▪️To the south-west of Bakhmut, Russian forward units blockade the town and fight near the road to Kostyantynivka.

At the same time, offensive on AFU stronghold in Krasne continues. Ukrainian positions are under constant artillery and aviation fire.

▪️Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed near Yenakijeve, both pilots managed to survive.

The cause of the crash could have been piloting error or "friendly" fire of air defence.



