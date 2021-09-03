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Marine LT Col Says "Follow Me And We Will Bring The Whole F****** System Down"
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388 views • September 03, 2021
Marine LT Col Stuart Scheller released a new video from an abandon school bus on his Linked in Page. This was all started after he called for senior leadership responsible for the failure in the Kabul evacuations to be held accountable.
There is little known about what the former Marine Commander's next steps are, so we don't want to speculate on anything at this time. Some quotes that stuck out from his latest video include, "All I asked for was the accountability of my senior leaders"
"When I am done with what I am about to do, you all are going to need the jobs and the security."
"Follow me and we will bring the whole F***** system down."
You can follow Scheller on Facebook here - https://www.facebook.com/stuart.scheller and Linked in here - https://www.linkedin.com/in/stuart-sc...
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
There is little known about what the former Marine Commander's next steps are, so we don't want to speculate on anything at this time. Some quotes that stuck out from his latest video include, "All I asked for was the accountability of my senior leaders"
"When I am done with what I am about to do, you all are going to need the jobs and the security."
"Follow me and we will bring the whole F***** system down."
You can follow Scheller on Facebook here - https://www.facebook.com/stuart.scheller and Linked in here - https://www.linkedin.com/in/stuart-sc...
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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