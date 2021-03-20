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International Weather Wars - 20 March 2021 - Nevada / CA / CO - USA / Malaysia / UK & UAE / Indonesia
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72 views • March 20, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : Nevada, California, Colorado - USA / Malaysia / UK & UAE
Nevada, USA
https://mynews4.com/on-your-side/ask-joe/ask-joe-cloud-seeding-in-the-sierra-off-now-back-on-again
Desert Research Institute
https://www.dri.edu/?s=cloud+seeding
https://www.dri.edu/cloud-seeding-program/
https://www.dri.edu/atmospheric-sciences
DRI - 2016 - All projects off
https://web.archive.org/web/20160430173018/http://www.dri.edu/images/stories/programs/cloudseeding/weather-information/RealTimeSNOW.png
William N Pennington Foundation
https://nonprofitlocator.org/organizations/nv/reno/943096845-william-n-pennington-foundation
https://eu.rgj.com/story/news/2021/03/19/donation-bring-back-tahoe-basin-water-generating-cloud-seedin-program/4752722001/
Malaysia
https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2021/03/12/penang-water-supply-corporation-recommends-cloud-seeding-to-fill-up-dams/1957221
UK & UAE
https://wired.me/science/environment/uae-drones-electricity-cloud-seeding/
https://www.thebharatexpressnews.com/uae-tests-use-of-electrically-charged-drones-in-cloud-seeding-operations-to-make-rain/
UK HAARP facility
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRUy03kRLoI
Indonesia
https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2021/03/11/hotspots-flare-up-as-indonesia-expects-drier-dry-season
Buy Me A Coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : Nevada, California, Colorado - USA / Malaysia / UK & UAE
Nevada, USA
https://mynews4.com/on-your-side/ask-joe/ask-joe-cloud-seeding-in-the-sierra-off-now-back-on-again
Desert Research Institute
https://www.dri.edu/?s=cloud+seeding
https://www.dri.edu/cloud-seeding-program/
https://www.dri.edu/atmospheric-sciences
DRI - 2016 - All projects off
https://web.archive.org/web/20160430173018/http://www.dri.edu/images/stories/programs/cloudseeding/weather-information/RealTimeSNOW.png
William N Pennington Foundation
https://nonprofitlocator.org/organizations/nv/reno/943096845-william-n-pennington-foundation
https://eu.rgj.com/story/news/2021/03/19/donation-bring-back-tahoe-basin-water-generating-cloud-seedin-program/4752722001/
Malaysia
https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2021/03/12/penang-water-supply-corporation-recommends-cloud-seeding-to-fill-up-dams/1957221
UK & UAE
https://wired.me/science/environment/uae-drones-electricity-cloud-seeding/
https://www.thebharatexpressnews.com/uae-tests-use-of-electrically-charged-drones-in-cloud-seeding-operations-to-make-rain/
UK HAARP facility
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRUy03kRLoI
Indonesia
https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2021/03/11/hotspots-flare-up-as-indonesia-expects-drier-dry-season
Buy Me A Coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
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