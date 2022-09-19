Central Bank Digital Currencies | "A System That Relies Entirely On Completely Secret Information About Who Is Owning the Digital Dollar Would Not Be Viable."

"A System That Relies Entirely On Completely Secret Information About Who Is Owning the Digital Dollar Would Not Be Viable." - Jerome H. Powell - Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
Watch the Original March 23rd 2021 Virtual Hearing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQsLydo6mJI&t=6494s
Jerome H. Powell - Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve - https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/bios/board/powell.htm
Janet Yellen - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janet_Yellen
