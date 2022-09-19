Central Bank Digital Currencies | "A System That Relies Entirely On Completely Secret Information About Who Is Owning the Digital Dollar Would Not Be Viable."

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"A System That Relies Entirely On Completely Secret Information About Who Is Owning the Digital Dollar Would Not Be Viable." - Jerome H. Powell - Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
Watch the Original March 23rd 2021 Virtual Hearing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQsLydo6mJI&t=6494s
Jerome H. Powell - Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve - https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/bios/board/powell.htm
Janet Yellen - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janet_Yellen