Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Central Bank Digital Currencies | "A System That Relies Entirely On Completely Secret Information About Who Is Owning the Digital Dollar Would Not Be Viable."
300 views
channel image
Thrivetime Show
Published 2 months ago |

"A System That Relies Entirely On Completely Secret Information About Who Is Owning the Digital Dollar Would Not Be Viable." - Jerome H. Powell - Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve

Watch the Original March 23rd 2021 Virtual Hearing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQsLydo6mJI&t=6494s

Jerome H. Powell - Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve - https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/bios/board/powell.htm
Janet Yellen - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janet_Yellen

Keywords
clay clarkcentral bank digital currenciesthrivetime show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket