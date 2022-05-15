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CLIMATE CHANGE OR FIRE BY DESIGN?
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0 view • May 15, 2022
My guest has been a commercial pilot, including a fire fighting pilot, a sea captain and a mountain guide, giving him a unique perspective on the weather which he has observed keenly. The changes over the last 20 years have lead him to the conclusions he shares in this interview.
View Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/cf7e8441-9fbc-4ac4-9305-7c50dc32d233
Once again the media has lied to us and unless we open our eyes and minds to the stark reality that faces us we will reap severe consequences.
What do 'unstoppable' fires ravaging our forests and the fertile land that generations have lived off ... and thousands of 'rabbit hutch' apartments being built in Santa Fe have in common?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzvjuGIN0EE
https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf
https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/the-higherside-chats-50904/jim-lee-weather-weapons-ecological-warfare-the-climate-changers-923968312
https://www.youtube.com/c/mikemoralesKartRacer/videos
https://zoom.earth/#view=35.619567,-105.358738,12z/overlays=heat,fires,wind
www.rumble.com/c/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
View Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/cf7e8441-9fbc-4ac4-9305-7c50dc32d233
Once again the media has lied to us and unless we open our eyes and minds to the stark reality that faces us we will reap severe consequences.
What do 'unstoppable' fires ravaging our forests and the fertile land that generations have lived off ... and thousands of 'rabbit hutch' apartments being built in Santa Fe have in common?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzvjuGIN0EE
https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf
https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/the-higherside-chats-50904/jim-lee-weather-weapons-ecological-warfare-the-climate-changers-923968312
https://www.youtube.com/c/mikemoralesKartRacer/videos
https://zoom.earth/#view=35.619567,-105.358738,12z/overlays=heat,fires,wind
www.rumble.com/c/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
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