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2/19/21 #AngryHands​: Texas DOE Cr_me Scene, Granh_lm, T_lberg, ERCOT #TEGaerosol​
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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610 views • February 20, 2021
You Are Free TV
2/19/21: Sec of Energy Granh_lm's DOE Order 202-21-1 outlines the advance planned energy shut down in Texas, where dozens have frozen to death and millions remain without water. Meanwhile, TEG, a lung poison, to be sprayed everywhere deemed "Essential" in GA and TN...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It condemns all political or ANY form of violence.

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Dems try to ban President Trump being buried at Arlington Cemetery:
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021...

DOE Order 202-21-1:
https://www.scribd.com/document/49518...

Governor Desantis Flies State Flags at half-mast for Rush Limbaugh:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...

Acting Sec of Energy, J Granh_lm:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...

Granh_lm's massive investments in Ag_nda 2030 Industries:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/biden-energ...

ERCOT Chairwoman Sally T_lberg as MI MPS Commissioner:
https://www.naruc.org/bulletin/the-bu...

Talb_rg, ERCOT, mission of CEPTF:
https://www.naruc.org/bulletin/the-bu...

https://www.wbdg.org/resources/distri...

CEPTF war-gaming how to control American's use of energy:
https://e4thefuture.org/wp-content/up...

Deborah Tavares, Stop The Crime, on TX Weather warfare:
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/D...

TEG to be aerosolized in ALL "Essential Spaces" in GA and TN:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/de...

Bill Gates acquires 30% interest in Private Jet Corp a week before his BS Climate Saving book released:
https://theirishsentinel.com/2021/02/...

Del Rio, TX Mayor demands Biden not release migrants into his city:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...

Love, Freedom, God and Joy!! Raise your frequency with Laughter and Loved Ones and feed your Soul so that you can Focus on Freedom for America and Humanity! Prayer Wave on an endless Mobius! WE ARE FREE!!
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