© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celeb Names Out EPSTEIN PLANES: Day 3 Maxwell Trial 2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
366 views • December 02, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Mat 7:15 "Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are really vicious wolves.
Mat 7:16 You can identify them by their fruit, that is, by the way they act. Can you pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?
Mat 7:17 A good tree produces good fruit, and a bad tree produces bad fruit.
Mat 7:18 A good tree can't produce bad fruit, and a bad tree can't produce good fruit.
Mat 7:19 So every tree that does not produce good fruit is chopped down and thrown into the fire.
Mat 7:20 Yes, just as you can identify a tree by its fruit, so you can identify people by their actions.
Mat 7:21 "Not everyone who calls out to Me, 'Lord! Lord!' will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of My Father in heaven will enter.
Mat 7:15 "Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are really vicious wolves.
Mat 7:16 You can identify them by their fruit, that is, by the way they act. Can you pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?
Mat 7:17 A good tree produces good fruit, and a bad tree produces bad fruit.
Mat 7:18 A good tree can't produce bad fruit, and a bad tree can't produce good fruit.
Mat 7:19 So every tree that does not produce good fruit is chopped down and thrown into the fire.
Mat 7:20 Yes, just as you can identify a tree by its fruit, so you can identify people by their actions.
Mat 7:21 "Not everyone who calls out to Me, 'Lord! Lord!' will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of My Father in heaven will enter.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.