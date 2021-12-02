Celeb Names Out EPSTEIN PLANES: Day 3 Maxwell Trial 2021

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Mat 7:15 "Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are really vicious wolves.

Mat 7:16 You can identify them by their fruit, that is, by the way they act. Can you pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?

Mat 7:17 A good tree produces good fruit, and a bad tree produces bad fruit.

Mat 7:18 A good tree can't produce bad fruit, and a bad tree can't produce good fruit.

Mat 7:19 So every tree that does not produce good fruit is chopped down and thrown into the fire.

Mat 7:20 Yes, just as you can identify a tree by its fruit, so you can identify people by their actions.

Mat 7:21 "Not everyone who calls out to Me, 'Lord! Lord!' will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of My Father in heaven will enter.