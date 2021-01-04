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3/24/18 #5:5 Trump Team Rides the Omnibus into the #STORM
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157 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/24/18 As Cabinet duck duck goose advances, Trump continues to troll the SES, the Congress and the Alphabet Agencies. Q team has suggested we are in stage 5 of 5, meaning military arrests and tribunals to follow. The omnibus proves to be benign and Bolton may prove to be the new, improved, Bannon in the Cabinet, which is slowly taking form for the long haul ahead.
Stay free and open, freedom lovers! And lend your friends and families a hand and a heart as this next week unfolds. Pray for this global shift in awareness to continue and that all people across the world will be freed from the genocidal globalist cabal. WE ARE FREE!
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3/24/18 As Cabinet duck duck goose advances, Trump continues to troll the SES, the Congress and the Alphabet Agencies. Q team has suggested we are in stage 5 of 5, meaning military arrests and tribunals to follow. The omnibus proves to be benign and Bolton may prove to be the new, improved, Bannon in the Cabinet, which is slowly taking form for the long haul ahead.
Stay free and open, freedom lovers! And lend your friends and families a hand and a heart as this next week unfolds. Pray for this global shift in awareness to continue and that all people across the world will be freed from the genocidal globalist cabal. WE ARE FREE!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!
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