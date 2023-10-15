israel members of parliment of ireland. Israel is brazenly committing war crimes in Gaza

WATCH - an Irish man with balls like king Kong 😜
Member of Parliament of Ireland:
Israel is brazenly and openly committing war crimes in Gaza
⚔️'' I don't believe that a regime that is engaged in ethnic cleansing has the right to exist
