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California High School Students Stand Up to Gavin Newsom Vax Order April 10th Defeat The Mandates LA
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405 views • April 11, 2022
California High School Students Stand Up to Gavin Newsom Vax Order April 10th Defeat The Mandates LA
The Vigilant Fox
https://rumble.com/v10itdt-california-high-school-students-stand-up-to-gavin-newsom-and-vax-mandates.html
California High School Students Stand Up to Gavin Newsom and Vax Mandates
https://defeatthemandatesus.com/
The Vigilant Fox
https://rumble.com/v10itdt-california-high-school-students-stand-up-to-gavin-newsom-and-vax-mandates.html
California High School Students Stand Up to Gavin Newsom and Vax Mandates
https://defeatthemandatesus.com/
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