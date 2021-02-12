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Cancel Gina Carano? NO- Homie Don't Play That
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181 views • February 12, 2021
Disney fired the star of the Mandalorian, Gina Carano, who along with her agency, UTA, dropped her like a hot potato after she compared the treatment and demonization of Republicans and Trump supporters, by the leftists and the media, to the propaganda tactics that made it easier for the Nazis to get the public to acquiesce to their rounding up of the Jews.
Eventually, as a society, if we wish to remain one, we absolutely have to start standing up to cancel culture, and telling them to shut up. Because it is a cancer that is spreading throughout the veins of our nation.
#GinaCarano #CancelCulture #Mandalorian
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Eventually, as a society, if we wish to remain one, we absolutely have to start standing up to cancel culture, and telling them to shut up. Because it is a cancer that is spreading throughout the veins of our nation.
#GinaCarano #CancelCulture #Mandalorian
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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