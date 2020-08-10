If Bill Gates Was President...

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Bill Gates was recently asked by Yahoo Business what he would do if he were president of the United States. In this interview James Corbett of CorbettReport.com joins Spiro to ask the very same question, only to arrive at a much different conclusion.
James Corbett and Spiro also analyze the events that have led up to todays current situation regarding the virus and the response to it. From the beginning of this crisis, we have all asked... Will the cure be worse than the problem. It seems evident at this point, that the answer to that question is a resounding yes!
Spiro and Corbett delve deep into the problem reaction solution perspective known as the Hegelian Dialectic we are seeing play out in this manufactured crisis. The end game is clear. The only question is... Will the people accept what the social engineers have in store for humanity?
James Corbett’s Website
https://www.corbettreport.com
James Corbett BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/
James Corbett Youtube Channels
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6EbmEFrTbrQ_31bUx5h3w
Broc West Twitter
https://twitter.com/brocwest
Meet the world’s most powerful doctor: Bill Gates
https://www.politico.eu/article/bill-gates-who-most-powerful-doctor/
Gates, other charities pledge $125 million towards COVID-19 treatments
https://www.thejakartapost.com/life/2020/03/10/gates-other-charities-pledge-125-million-towards-covid-19-treatments.html
U.S. funding of global health strengthens COVID-19 fight
https://ge.usembassy.gov/u-s-funding-of-global-health-strengthens-covid-19-fight-june-25/
Immunization Safety Review: SV40 Contamination of Polio Vaccine and Cancer
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25057632/