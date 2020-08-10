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If Bill Gates Was President...
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49 views • August 10, 2020
Spiro Skouras



Bill Gates was recently asked by Yahoo Business what he would do if he were president of the United States. In this interview James Corbett of CorbettReport.com joins Spiro to ask the very same question, only to arrive at a much different conclusion.

James Corbett and Spiro also analyze the events that have led up to todays current situation regarding the virus and the response to it. From the beginning of this crisis, we have all asked... Will the cure be worse than the problem. It seems evident at this point, that the answer to that question is a resounding yes!

Spiro and Corbett delve deep into the problem reaction solution perspective known as the Hegelian Dialectic we are seeing play out in this manufactured crisis. The end game is clear. The only question is... Will the people accept what the social engineers have in store for humanity?

James Corbett’s Website
https://www.corbettreport.com

James Corbett BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/

James Corbett Youtube Channels
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettreport

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6EbmEFrTbrQ_31bUx5h3w

Broc West Twitter
https://twitter.com/brocwest

Meet the world’s most powerful doctor: Bill Gates
https://www.politico.eu/article/bill-gates-who-most-powerful-doctor/

Gates, other charities pledge $125 million towards COVID-19 treatments
https://www.thejakartapost.com/life/2020/03/10/gates-other-charities-pledge-125-million-towards-covid-19-treatments.html

U.S. funding of global health strengthens COVID-19 fight
https://ge.usembassy.gov/u-s-funding-of-global-health-strengthens-covid-19-fight-june-25/

Immunization Safety Review: SV40 Contamination of Polio Vaccine and Cancer
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25057632/
Keywords
cdcpresidentmaskmind controlvaccineagendajames corbettbill gatesfaucigameswuhanspiro skourasevent 201covid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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