DC: Denmark & Greenland Officials have arrived at the White House for talks with VP Vance & Narco Rubio
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
87 views • 1 day ago

Officials from Denmark and Greenland have arrived at the White House for talks with Vice President J.D. Vance and Narco Rubio.

Adding the later Results of Meeting:

Denmark and the USA failed to reach an agreement on the issue of Greenland at a meeting in Washington.

"Our positions continue to differ," - said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen after talks with US Secretary of State Narco Rubio.

Adding:

The Government of Greenland announced that Danish and other allied (NATO) military forces will increase their presence in Greenland “from today.”

Adding:

Annexation noise gets louder, yet billionaire cash already on the table: Greenland was never just Trump’s idea

🤥 With Trump’s noise about taking control of Greenland on the rise, some of the world’s richest men have already been quietly investing in the island for years, Forbes reports.

🔴 Ronald Lauder, heir to Estee Lauder fortune, is one of the first to act in 2019. He reportedly gave Trump the Greenland idea at the time, starting to invest in a Greenlandic fresh water bottling company.   

🔴 Also pumping money into Greenland since 2019 are tech moguls like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Michael Bloomberg, who capitalize on the island’s rare earth minerals through AI-powered mining giant Kobold Metals. 

🔴 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been investing in Kobold Metals in 2022.

🔴 PayPal and Palantir co-founder Sam Altman funded the Praxis startup in early 2021 to create a futuristic “freedom city” in Greenland. 

💀 While refraining from investments, tech billionaire Elon Musk has repeatedly supported Trump’s push for the island’s annexation, hoping against hope that someday, “the people of Greenland want to be part of America.”

📌 Critics meanwhile argue that some billionaire investments in Greenland are unlikely to have “any economic substance” since these steps are all about “strategy and gaining control”.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
