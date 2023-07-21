EPISODE 329: CAUSE AND EFFECT

ICAN Electrifies At Freedom Fest!; ICAN Press Publishes Controversial New Children’s Book, “I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK!”; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on New Fauci Emails That are Highly Incriminating; Former Pussycat Doll Star, Injured By COVID Vaccine, Speaks Out; Veteran Vaccine Injury Doctor Wants Solutions.
Guests: Dr. Shannon Kroner, Jessica Sutta, Dr. James Neuenschwander
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.