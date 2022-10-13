© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 12, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter discuss the current discussion surrounding Jewish power in corrupt institutions. He also breaks down why Tulsi Gabbard isn’t awesome…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1npxci-russia-vs-the-jews-and-tulsi-gabbard-leaves-the-democrat-party.html