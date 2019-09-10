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Wanna See A PHYSICS Text Book In Pakistan?
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47 views • September 10, 2019
Islam is going to require a major reform if it's going to survive. Do you want proof of that have a look at all Islamic Nations. Most of them are crumbling under the weight of their own intolerance yet they are also crumbling because they are not teaching their young people The Facts of Life.
The Imam of Peace chose to put this on his Twitter account and I'm very happy that he did. This is a short excerpt from a Pakistani High School physics textbook. I do apologize in advance from laughing while reading it.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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The Imam of Peace chose to put this on his Twitter account and I'm very happy that he did. This is a short excerpt from a Pakistani High School physics textbook. I do apologize in advance from laughing while reading it.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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