Hello, I'm Ty Mason from TheDiabetesCouncil.com, researcher, writer and I have type 2 diabetes. Today I'm going to answer the question, is hemp oil good for diabetes. But before we get into that, make sure you download my free diabetes management book which also includes a diabetes grocery shopping guide (foods to eat and avoid).



Now I know that there are some of you when you saw the word “hemp” in the description clicked on this video hoping I would say, “Yes! Hemp is awesome for diabetes!”



Well, I may yet say that, but there is something you need to know right up front, there is a big difference between hemp and marijuana. They are in the same plant family, cannabis, but they are totally different. The ingredient in cannabis that makes you “high” is THC. In hemp oil, the THC content is about 0.3%, hardly enough for you to get a buzz.



Now that we have that out of the way, let’s look at hempseed oil or hemp oil.



Hemp seed oil is produced by cold pressing the seeds and then extracting the oil. Cold pressing means the temperature of the seeds never 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This keeps the oil extracted from losing nutritional value and flavor.



I found numerous articles claiming that hemp oil can cure anything from cancer to diabetes. But, the articles were found on sites like, healthyhempoil.com or rolloneup.com, cannajournal.com. I am not saying these websites are bad, but they lack the scientific data that my research needs in order to be satisfied.



Not to say it isn’t out there, but I was not able to find a definitive scientific research study to say that hemp oil could cure any diseases. But I did find that hemp seeds are a great source of protein, polyunsaturated fatty acids, omega 6, omega 3 and insoluble fiber. They're loaded with minerals such as potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium, and phosphorus.



However, hemp oil is also loaded with alpha-linolenic acid or ALA, an omega 3 fatty acid. If you saw our video on fish oil, you may know that those of us with diabetes can have trouble converting ALA which can lead to an increase in triglycerides. This is not good for our heart.



NOTE: There are 2 “ALA’s” fatty acids. Do not get confused if you google ALA. The type that those with diabetes have trouble breaking down is alpha-linolenic acid, not alpha lipoic acid, they are not the same.



So, is hemp oil good for diabetes? Well, I will say it can be bad simply because each individual cannot know how their body will react to the ALA. Other than that, it has some great stuff for your body. I will have to refer you to your health care provider on this one. There are some factors that need to be taken into account, especially your triglyceride levels.



I hope this answered your question is hemp oil good or bad for diabetes. Don’t forget to get your diabetes management book.



Let me know if you have any other diabetes related questions.