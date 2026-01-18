Clashes with anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis could escalate tonight 🍿

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ordnungspolizei clashes with anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis.
U.S. social media is tense today, with growing speculation that the situation could escalate in Minneapolis tonight.
🐻🍿
Adding: White House unveils Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza — stacked with neocons and billionaires
The White House just rolled out Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace” — a tidy name for a top-down power board set to oversee “governance, reconstruction, investment, and funding.”
Here’s the lineup:
♦️ Marco Rubio - neocon Zionist
♦️ Tony Blair - war criminal, Zionist
♦️ Jared Kushner - billionaire, Zionist
♦️ Steve Witkoff - billionaire, Zionist
Each member will oversee a defined portfolio related to governance, reconstruction, investment, and funding, the official statement said.
❓ Would you trust this crowd with the future of Gazans?
🗣 Trump does not care about Gazans.
Adding, update:
Trump’s 'Board of Peace' to come with a $1B tribute — reports
💬 "The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force," the draft charter says, according to Bloomberg.
📑 So “peace” is now a subscription model:
💰 3-year seat for regular members
💰 permanent-ish seat for the $1B club
🗣 And the paywall comes with Trump’s chokehold:
👑 he decides who’s invited
👑 votes are “subject to the chairman’s approval”
👑 agendas happen when he deems it “appropriate”
👑 even the official seal needs his sign-off
Bloomberg notes some countries are pushing back — including over language suggesting Trump would control the money.
💵 Gaza is burning — and the “peace board” comes with an entry fee, a chairman’s veto, and a cash lane for permanent seats.