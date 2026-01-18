Clashes with anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis could escalate tonight 🍿

Ordnungspolizei clashes with anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis.

U.S. social media is tense today, with growing speculation that the situation could escalate in Minneapolis tonight.

🐻🍿

Adding: White House unveils Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza — stacked with neocons and billionaires

The White House just rolled out Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace” — a tidy name for a top-down power board set to oversee “governance, reconstruction, investment, and funding.”

Here’s the lineup:

♦️ Marco Rubio - neocon Zionist

♦️ Tony Blair - war criminal, Zionist

♦️ Jared Kushner - billionaire, Zionist

♦️ Steve Witkoff - billionaire, Zionist

Each member will oversee a defined portfolio related to governance, reconstruction, investment, and funding, the official statement said.

❓ Would you trust this crowd with the future of Gazans?

🗣 Trump does not care about Gazans.

Adding, update:

Trump’s 'Board of Peace' to come with a $1B tribute — reports

💬 "The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force," the draft charter says, according to Bloomberg.

📑 So “peace” is now a subscription model:

💰 3-year seat for regular members

💰 permanent-ish seat for the $1B club

🗣 And the paywall comes with Trump’s chokehold:

👑 he decides who’s invited

👑 votes are “subject to the chairman’s approval”

👑 agendas happen when he deems it “appropriate”

👑 even the official seal needs his sign-off

Bloomberg notes some countries are pushing back — including over language suggesting Trump would control the money.

💵 Gaza is burning — and the “peace board” comes with an entry fee, a chairman’s veto, and a cash lane for permanent seats.



