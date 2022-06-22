⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (June 22, 2022)

◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

◽️The enemy suffers considerable losses.

💥On June 21, an attack launched by high-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces resulted in the elimination of up to 500 servicemen of the 59th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as their armament and military equipment deployed in the workshops of Okean shipyard located in Nikolayev.

◽️Servicemen of a battalion from the 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade that had been defending near Gorskoye, Podlesnoye, Vrubovka (Lugansk People's Republic) refused to obey the order of their command and abandoned all their positions after losing more than 60 per cent of personnel.

◽️This night, Ukrainian command evacuated up to 30 wounded and 8 killed American and British mercenaries to prevent their capture by units of the Russian Armed Forces in view of the possible defeat of the units from the 14th and the 24th mechanised brigades near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces launch attacks at the military facilities located in Ukraine.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have eliminated: 5 munitions depots of the AFU near Sidorovo, Verkhnyaya Kamenka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Miropolye (Sumy region), 1 Buk-M1 air defence missile system near Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as manpower and military equipment in 151 areas.

Missile troops and artillery have neutralised 253 manpower and military equipment concentration areas of the AFU, as well as 6 munitions depots near Lisichansk, Verkhnekamenka, Mirnaya Dolina, Loskutovka and Podlesnoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥A fuel terminal that provided the AFU military equipment with fuel has been destroyed in Nikolayev.

💥Within the counter-battery warfare, 13 Ukrainian multiple rocket launcher plattoons have been neutralised near Ostroye, Gornyak, Kodema, Dzerzhinsk, Kalinovo, Zoryanoye, Dmitrov, Novolugansk, Novgorodskoye, Leninskoye, as well as 10 cannon artillery plattoons at their firing positions near Stepnaya Dolina (Nikolayev region), Spartak, Podgornoye, Nikolayevka, Leninskoye, Zaytsevo, Semigorye and Dzerzhinsk.

💥A U.S.-manufactured AN-TPQ artillery reconnaissance station has been destroyed near Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️💥Attacks launched by aviation, missile troops and artillery have resulted in the elimination of more than 620 nationalists, 24 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, as well as 27 special vehicles.

💥Russian air defence means have show down 1 Su-25 of the Ukrainian Air Force near Barmashevo (Nikolayev region) and 1 MiG-29 near Apostolovo (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥In addition, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been show down near Bolshiye Prokhody, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Novodmitrovskoye, Vesyoloye, Belyayevkam Brazhkovka, Chervonoye, Dolgenkoye, Suligovka, Yasinovatoye and Snake Island.

💥3 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted near Pashkovo (Kharkov region) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), as well as 14 projectiles of a multiple rocket launcher near Snake Island, Yasinovataya (Donetsk People's Republic), Novosyolovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Suligovka (Kharkov region).

📊In total, 211 airplanes and 132 helicopters, 1,308 unmanned aerial vehicles, 349 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,733 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 594 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 2,081 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,801 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





Source @MoD Russia