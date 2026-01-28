Food Riots, Surveillance, and the Rise of the Police State, an interview with David DuByne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
History is clear: when food becomes scarce, control tightens. Surveillance expands. Force replaces trust. This segment explores how modern monitoring systems are being positioned for a future of unrest—where managing populations matters more than solving root problems. A chilling look at food, power, and social control.
#FoodCrisis #SurveillanceState #SocialControl #CivilUnrest #HistoryRepeats
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport