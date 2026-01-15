BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—The Supremacy of God and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
28 views • 1 day ago

January 15, 2026: My guest this week is the Hon. A. Brian Peckford, former Premier of Newfoundland, the last living First Minister to sign the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and a true patriot. We discuss the “supremacy of God and the rule of law”, the foundational statement found in Part 1 of the Charter. Mr. Peckford describes the recent efforts by Alberta lawyer Roger Song to have the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) officially recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law. Mr. Peckford then spoke about the tremendous importance of the “supremacy of God” as it pertains to the Constitution and the tragic consequences of it being ignored in the courts and legislatures.


Visit Brian Peckford’s blog for more on this and other important news and opinion: https://peckford42.wordpress.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


free speechcensorshiprule of lawconstitutionsupreme courtcommunismparliamentchinacanadajusticechp canadarod taylorcoercionpremiercharterpreamblecharter of rights and freedomsbrian peckfordchp talkschristian heritagescocsccsupremacy of godnotwithstanding clauselaw society of alberta
