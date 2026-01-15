CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—The Supremacy of God and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 15, 2026: My guest this week is the Hon. A. Brian Peckford, former Premier of Newfoundland, the last living First Minister to sign the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and a true patriot. We discuss the “supremacy of God and the rule of law”, the foundational statement found in Part 1 of the Charter. Mr. Peckford describes the recent efforts by Alberta lawyer Roger Song to have the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) officially recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law. Mr. Peckford then spoke about the tremendous importance of the “supremacy of God” as it pertains to the Constitution and the tragic consequences of it being ignored in the courts and legislatures.
Visit Brian Peckford’s blog for more on this and other important news and opinion: https://peckford42.wordpress.com
