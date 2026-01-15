CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—The Supremacy of God and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms

January 15, 2026: My guest this week is the Hon. A. Brian Peckford, former Premier of Newfoundland, the last living First Minister to sign the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and a true patriot. We discuss the “supremacy of God and the rule of law”, the foundational statement found in Part 1 of the Charter. Mr. Peckford describes the recent efforts by Alberta lawyer Roger Song to have the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) officially recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law. Mr. Peckford then spoke about the tremendous importance of the “supremacy of God” as it pertains to the Constitution and the tragic consequences of it being ignored in the courts and legislatures.





Visit Brian Peckford’s blog for more on this and other important news and opinion: https://peckford42.wordpress.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/