WE SEE YOU - A Poem by Mark Attwood~ To all the paedophiles, child traffickers, satanists, elites, cabalists, illuminati, secret society members, complicit media whores… your time is coming to an end. ~We See You.To all the light warriors, please make sure this message is seen far and wide by sharing it. Download it if you need to.This is a poem that was given to me. It’s not about me.It’s about the 22,000 children that go missing every day on earth.It’s about the billion souls that have been stolen since 1945.It’s about us.It’s about us showing them we do not fear them.It’s about showing that we have had enough.Original video sources here:Please visit my other channels: