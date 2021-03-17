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WE SEE YOU - A Poem by Mark Attwood
Melissa Lev
Melissa Lev
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200 views • March 17, 2021
WE SEE YOU - A Poem by Mark Attwood

~ To all the paedophiles, child traffickers, satanists, elites, cabalists, illuminati, secret society members, complicit media whores… your time is coming to an end. ~

We See You.

To all the light warriors, please make sure this message is seen far and wide by sharing it. Download it if you need to.

This is a poem that was given to me. It’s not about me.

It’s about the 22,000 children that go missing every day on earth.

It’s about the billion souls that have been stolen since 1945.

It’s about us.

It’s about us showing them we do not fear them.

It’s about showing that we have had enough.

Original video sources here:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/quot-we-see-you-quot-by-mark-attwood-saveourchildren_yzHvfCz9fRU2seW.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htsY3MknX8A

Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
Keywords
pedophiliatraffickingkabbalahelitesatanismcabalilluminatipaedophilepedophilepedokidnappingpoempaedophiliasatanistmark attwoodwe see youcabalah
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy