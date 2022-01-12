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BASES2014 Conference Open and John Cowie Lecture
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3 views • January 12, 2022
The Bases Project's formal opening of its first international conference, celebrating 20 years of research and interviews. John Cowie is a former main frame computer engineer, and looks at the electrical aspects of Silbury Hill, from a wider engineering perspective.
Held at the prestigious Marlborough College, Wiltshire a number of international guests included Mary Rodwell, Australia, Kerry Cassidy, USA, and Mirjam Janse, Holland. Circle maker Matthew Williams, and Simon Parkes included the controversial speakers.
The conference kicked off informally with two radio shows, one with Kerry Cassidy's Whistle blower Radio show, and the second, Sarah Goodely on the Irate Women's Radio show. These went out live on the Friday, 8th Aug.
This is a reload due to YouTube censorship, wiping out the primary channel for the Bases project, in July 2021.
Held at the prestigious Marlborough College, Wiltshire a number of international guests included Mary Rodwell, Australia, Kerry Cassidy, USA, and Mirjam Janse, Holland. Circle maker Matthew Williams, and Simon Parkes included the controversial speakers.
The conference kicked off informally with two radio shows, one with Kerry Cassidy's Whistle blower Radio show, and the second, Sarah Goodely on the Irate Women's Radio show. These went out live on the Friday, 8th Aug.
This is a reload due to YouTube censorship, wiping out the primary channel for the Bases project, in July 2021.
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