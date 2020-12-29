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FULL SHOW: President Trump Announces Illegal Votes In Pennsylvania Flipped State And Election In His Favor
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179 views • December 29, 2020
Infowars is back! Christmas is over but the election theft continues. President Trump announces he won Pennsylvania, but the fight ensues. Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother gives Infowars a rare and exclusive interview where her and Kyle’s attorney make breaking announcements. More people are organizing and activating to be in D.C. on the 6th, Marsha Lessard from Virginia Freedom Fighters and Bianca Gracia from Latinos For Trump join to discuss. Owen Shroyer reveals the latest clear cut evidence that COVID is not a pandemic and the masks are spreading disease and tyranny. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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