The Gray State - Official Trailer

Trailer for the official film that was never released. Posting it here in case YouTube ever deletes the original.





Also note, that the within the Scottish Rite Freemasonry hierarchy are two prophetic degrees that mirror events of Revelation. The first is the 21st degree called the Noachite or Prussian Knight. The second is the 22nd degree called the Knight Royal Axe, or the Prince of Libanus. Now note the Freemason apron at 2:26. Also, keep in mind that Noahide Laws are within US law they just aren't enforced yet.





https://www.raleighscottishrite.org/degree_21.shtml





https://www.raleighscottishrite.org/degree_22.shtml





Link to original YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@GrayStateMovie/videos