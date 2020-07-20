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9 11 The Deceivers
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312 views • July 20, 2020
This hi-res video, of 9/11 lays the hoax bare. I have been studying this for months, and it still leaves my jaw hanging open. It is going to hurt, but we were promised “pain”, were we not?
They played us, really good, forget about shame, we didn’t stand a chance against the media onslaught of lies. I think with Trump, we have one chance to put it right. But he can’t tell the world, they will call him crazy, we have to tell the world. That is what Q wants us to do. It is time to step up and be counted, or we are lost.
They played us, really good, forget about shame, we didn’t stand a chance against the media onslaught of lies. I think with Trump, we have one chance to put it right. But he can’t tell the world, they will call him crazy, we have to tell the world. That is what Q wants us to do. It is time to step up and be counted, or we are lost.
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