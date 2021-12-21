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Canada - Government Can Now Seize Your Property and Remove You From Your Home
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369 views • December 21, 2021
From smrgin
Patricia is the owner of a holistic wellness center in Calgary, Alberta, although she was once a registered nurse. As the government began responding to COVID19, Patricia questioned the laws our governments were proposing then decided she could no longer observe from afar. Patricia joins me to discuss the alarming steps our leaders are taking to keep us “safe”. During this interview we discuss what she has found in her quest for more information and what is being proclaimed about Covid19.
Patricia is the owner of a holistic wellness center in Calgary, Alberta, although she was once a registered nurse. As the government began responding to COVID19, Patricia questioned the laws our governments were proposing then decided she could no longer observe from afar. Patricia joins me to discuss the alarming steps our leaders are taking to keep us “safe”. During this interview we discuss what she has found in her quest for more information and what is being proclaimed about Covid19.
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