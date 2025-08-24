"Venezuela, without delay, it is time to defend the homeland!" - MoD of Nicolás, Venezuela

"Venezuela, without delay—it is time to defend the homeland!"

Vladimir Padrino López, Minister of Defense of Nicolás Maduro's government, challenged the United States this Saturday to "invade Venezuela."

People of Venezuela, let us triumph! Victory awaits us. National unity awaits us. And we shall see imperialism defeated once again....

Adding:

Colombia Rules Out Military Alliance with Venezuela Amid U.S. Naval Tensions

Despite rising regional pressure, Bogotá says it will not sign any military pact with Venezuela—even in the face of potential U.S. action.

Interior Minister Armando Benedetti clarified:

“No military agreement, no territorial concessions, not even joint cooperation.”

Adding:

Could Venezuela Become the Next Drone Powerhouse?

Caracas may soon receive up to 2,000 Geran-2 drones from Russia — enough to transform Venezuela’s defenses and project power across the Caribbean. With U.S. forces stepping up activity in the region, Gerans could target critical sites: Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, Fort Buchanan in Puerto Rico, and even Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida. Thousands of drones would overwhelm existing U.S. defenses, making the threat far more than hypothetical.

❗️Beyond Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua may also be considered or Geran deployments. If realized, this would shift the regional balance, forcing Washington to stretch its already overcommitted air and naval assets even further. Supplying Gerans is not just arms trade — it’s strategic messaging. For U.S. planners, escalation in Latin America could suddenly look a lot costlier.