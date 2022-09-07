:DAVID-WYNN: MILLER speaking about the betrayal of the Russel-Jay: Gould.

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[":DAVID-WYNN: MILLER speaking about the betrayal of :Russel Jay: Gould - In this video you will hear :DAVID-WYNN: MILLER speaking to :Iolanda: Menino and myself :Leon: Edwards of the betrayal by :Russel-Jay: Gould.
To purchase :DAVID-WYNN: MILLER’s QUANTUM-GRAMMAR-STUDY-GUIDE, please email: [email protected] in the Private and: Confidential or visit my website: https://leonardoedwards.com/dwm-book/
Let me know where you found my email.
Please watch this video to see :DAVID giving :Iolanda: Menino and myself permission to sell his book: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEXia8g5pF0&list=PLTN0KRZbrJCLQpG5W7R_MLlq2pZFCRmMV "]