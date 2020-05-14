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The Future of Off Grid Power: Modular Solar Generator | Inergy Flex
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319 views • May 14, 2020
Canadian Prepper
Uploaded on May 14 2020
#prepping #offgrid #survival
Inergy is finally releasing a new modular system which will allow for infinite scalability and upgrades meaning its the last system you will need for a LONG time. It will also be compatible with the APEX. In this video we compare numerous generators including the Goal Zero Yeti 1400, Ecoflow delta, Jackery 1000, Inergy Apex, and the New inergy Flex system. You can get in line for the presale by making a deposit see links below.
Get the INERGY FLEX or its components through link below (10 YEAR WARRANTY on battery for early adopters)
https://inergytek.com/?platform=grin&link_id=86613&token=H9XWxnL75jKhAXhZw8fIinp9FPi5OmZp&contact_id=d84bf5df-d5f3-47b7-bd85-ee462fdb0b75&attribution_window=30
Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium (Canada Only) (Use coupon SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off)
https://bugoutroll.ca/products/goal-zero-1400-lithium
Get the Ecoflow Delta
https://www.amazon.com/EF-ECOFLOW-Portable-Station-Generator/dp/B083FR3762/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=sl1&tag=canaprepyoutc-20&linkId=1e9a87b049f13492391beec19ed7836c&language=en_US
Jackery 1000
https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Explorer-Generator-Emergency/dp/B083KBKJ8Q/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&aaxitk=Wz5LQ7IvR63JUbX0iJOmfg&hsa_cr_id=3396690610901&ref_=sb_s_sparkle&linkCode=sl1&tag=canaprepyoutc-20&linkId=81fb1dc10b3d4057a6582623196cdbb2&language=en_US
Jackery 500
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SM5HBK1/ref=as_li_ss_tl?psc=1&uh_it=fcfc73472b8386746514600a99daa3fd_CT&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyM0VBOFRQNEM4VUg1JmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNjc3NDM0V1hWWDBTTFdSWkJCJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTA3MjQ3MTYyNEZINzU3SU80WTI5JndpZGdldE5hbWU9c2Rfb25zaXRlX2Rlc2t0b3AmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&linkCode=sl1&tag=canaprepyoutc-20&linkId=2a4bd7a5a93cb0ea962b2450f07798b3&language=en_US
Expert Power (2000 Watt)
https://www.amazon.com/ExpertPower-Portable-Generator-Inverter-Emergency/dp/B082QV8476/ref=as_li_ss_tl?dchild=1&keywords=bluetti+maxoak&qid=1589477402&sr=8-3&linkCode=sl1&tag=canaprepyoutc-20&linkId=375a407d18ed059961fc5a18917122c0&language=en_US
North American Prepping Gear (best brands and prices)
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/
Food is in stock
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/mountain-house/
Gasmasks are in stock
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/gasmasks/
*Shopping through above links allows the Canadian Prepper channel to earn a commission which helps support our video creation, it comes at no extra cost to you.
Uploaded on May 14 2020
#prepping #offgrid #survival
Inergy is finally releasing a new modular system which will allow for infinite scalability and upgrades meaning its the last system you will need for a LONG time. It will also be compatible with the APEX. In this video we compare numerous generators including the Goal Zero Yeti 1400, Ecoflow delta, Jackery 1000, Inergy Apex, and the New inergy Flex system. You can get in line for the presale by making a deposit see links below.
Get the INERGY FLEX or its components through link below (10 YEAR WARRANTY on battery for early adopters)
https://inergytek.com/?platform=grin&link_id=86613&token=H9XWxnL75jKhAXhZw8fIinp9FPi5OmZp&contact_id=d84bf5df-d5f3-47b7-bd85-ee462fdb0b75&attribution_window=30
Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium (Canada Only) (Use coupon SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off)
https://bugoutroll.ca/products/goal-zero-1400-lithium
Get the Ecoflow Delta
https://www.amazon.com/EF-ECOFLOW-Portable-Station-Generator/dp/B083FR3762/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&linkCode=sl1&tag=canaprepyoutc-20&linkId=1e9a87b049f13492391beec19ed7836c&language=en_US
Jackery 1000
https://www.amazon.com/Jackery-Portable-Explorer-Generator-Emergency/dp/B083KBKJ8Q/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&aaxitk=Wz5LQ7IvR63JUbX0iJOmfg&hsa_cr_id=3396690610901&ref_=sb_s_sparkle&linkCode=sl1&tag=canaprepyoutc-20&linkId=81fb1dc10b3d4057a6582623196cdbb2&language=en_US
Jackery 500
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SM5HBK1/ref=as_li_ss_tl?psc=1&uh_it=fcfc73472b8386746514600a99daa3fd_CT&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyM0VBOFRQNEM4VUg1JmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNjc3NDM0V1hWWDBTTFdSWkJCJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTA3MjQ3MTYyNEZINzU3SU80WTI5JndpZGdldE5hbWU9c2Rfb25zaXRlX2Rlc2t0b3AmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&linkCode=sl1&tag=canaprepyoutc-20&linkId=2a4bd7a5a93cb0ea962b2450f07798b3&language=en_US
Expert Power (2000 Watt)
https://www.amazon.com/ExpertPower-Portable-Generator-Inverter-Emergency/dp/B082QV8476/ref=as_li_ss_tl?dchild=1&keywords=bluetti+maxoak&qid=1589477402&sr=8-3&linkCode=sl1&tag=canaprepyoutc-20&linkId=375a407d18ed059961fc5a18917122c0&language=en_US
North American Prepping Gear (best brands and prices)
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/
Food is in stock
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/mountain-house/
Gasmasks are in stock
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/gasmasks/
*Shopping through above links allows the Canadian Prepper channel to earn a commission which helps support our video creation, it comes at no extra cost to you.
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