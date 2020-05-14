The Future of Off Grid Power: Modular Solar Generator | Inergy Flex

Canadian PrepperUploaded on May 14 2020#prepping #offgrid #survivalInergy is finally releasing a new modular system which will allow for infinite scalability and upgrades meaning its the last system you will need for a LONG time. It will also be compatible with the APEX. In this video we compare numerous generators including the Goal Zero Yeti 1400, Ecoflow delta, Jackery 1000, Inergy Apex, and the New inergy Flex system. You can get in line for the presale by making a deposit see links below.Get the INERGY FLEX or its components through link below (10 YEAR WARRANTY on battery for early adopters)Goal Zero Yeti 1400 Lithium (Canada Only) (Use coupon SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off)Get the Ecoflow DeltaJackery 1000Jackery 500Expert Power (2000 Watt)North American Prepping Gear (best brands and prices)Food is in stockGasmasks are in stock*Shopping through above links allows the Canadian Prepper channel to earn a commission which helps support our video creation, it comes at no extra cost to you.