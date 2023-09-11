Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Test: Day 2

She's 5x5 today, actually better than yesterday since she's had a change to settle down and cool off a bit more.
* clone recipe: https://byo.com/recipe/hofbrauhaus-oktoberfestbier-clone/#:~:text=Hofbr%C3%A4uhaus%20Oktoberfest%20has%20a%20creamy%2C%20tight%2C%20off-white%20head,nuances.%20The%20finish%20is%20one%20of%20semi-sweet%20malt.
It wasn't the keg's fault, I didn't let it settle enough since I bought it earlier that day.
That being said this video was requested by @82ismael so thanks for the idea.
ABV is 6.3, IBUs are 23 ( they had me fooled, this is a well-crafted brew) and the SRM by my eye is a lovely 4.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.
Big 3 my friends
Prost !
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.