Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Test: Day 2
Beer and Gear
She's 5x5 today, actually better than yesterday since she's had a change to settle down and cool off a bit more. * clone recipe: https://byo.com/recipe/hofbrauhaus-oktoberfestbier-clone/#:~:text=Hofbr%C3%A4uhaus%20Oktoberfest%20has%20a%20creamy%2C%20tight%2C%20off-white%20head,nuances.%20The%20finish%20is%20one%20of%20semi-sweet%20malt. It wasn't the keg's fault, I didn't let it settle enough since I bought it earlier that day. That being said this video was requested by @82ismael so thanks for the idea. ABV is 6.3, IBUs are 23 ( they had me fooled, this is a well-crafted brew) and the SRM by my eye is a lovely 4. Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me. Big 3 my friends Prost ! E. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

