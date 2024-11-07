Farewell to Martyr Diaa Dweikat, Jenin, West Bank, occupied Palestine, 2 Oct 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Farewell to Martyr Diaa Dweikat
Jenin bids farewell to Diaa Dweikat, an exemplary young Palestinian man, who sacrificed his life for the freedom of his homeland.
FPTV reports from Jenin, West Bank, occupied Palestine.
Reporting: Ayoob Saad Saeed Yamak
Filmed: 02/10/2024
