Moms On A Mission | Guest: Janet Crockett | Health and Wellness | Water Fitness Classes | Swimming Lessons

Today we discuss the benefits of aquatic exercise and how it might be the best workout option for anyone looking for a non impact, high intensity exercise program. Janet Crocket joins the Moms to discuss the benefits of aquatic exercise and shares some details about the latest innovations in water fitness classes. Janet is an Aquatic Exercise Association fitness professional, Red Cross Water Safety Instructor and an American College of Sports Medicine Exercise Physiologist. Janet explains the importance of swimming lessons for children and how to go about choosing the best instructor or method for your children. Then, Janet shares her top tips for staying in shape and how she motivates others to do the same.







