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Trump attends Memorial Day ceremony at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry
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3 views • May 26, 2020
President Trump attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Md. The event is expected to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.
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