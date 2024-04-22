Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Failed Strategy of "Vote the Bums Out" Is Making Things Even Worse
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
338 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

From Samuel Adams and Thomas Jefferson to Lysander Spooner - the notion that the people should submit until they can replace enough politicians to stop the government from doing what the government was never authorized to do in the first place - is only a guarantee that they'll never stop, and it'll keep getting worse.

Path to Liberty: April 22, 2024

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionelectionslibertarianfounders10th amendmentspooner

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket