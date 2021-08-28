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Navy Doctor Reveals More Soldiers Have Died From The Vaccine Than The Covid
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1071 views • August 28, 2021
Description copy and pasted from Billy Jones
NAVY DOCTOR REVEALS MORE SOLDIERS HAVE DIED FROM THE VACCINE THAN COVID. Plus, 80 cases of myocarditis. This is alarming! PLEASE SHARE WITH EVERY SERVICEMEMBER YOU KNOW!
Quote"if you think we are fighting a virus you going to act like a victim, if you think we are fighting a war you are going to act like a warrior".
NAVY DOCTOR REVEALS MORE SOLDIERS HAVE DIED FROM THE VACCINE THAN COVID. Plus, 80 cases of myocarditis. This is alarming! PLEASE SHARE WITH EVERY SERVICEMEMBER YOU KNOW!
Quote"if you think we are fighting a virus you going to act like a victim, if you think we are fighting a war you are going to act like a warrior".
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