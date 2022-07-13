WWIII Is Here - Russia Threatens Britain, the US, and Israel [ep.10]

How exactly did we get to this point in history? In this episode, I break down key elements that led to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia such as damning evidence of illicit US biolabs operations. I also expose how the US government has been funding openly Nazi elements of the Ukrainian military with hard evidence from investigative journalists. The bottom line is that the scattered 12 tribes of Israel throughout the known world are now under judgment for rejecting the God Most High, and the tool of His judgment is none other than Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF) along with the Young Global Leader of the WEF, Vladmir Putin. The BRICS countries are also forming an alliance, and things are getting more heated every week. Lets consider how this will all unfold...

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