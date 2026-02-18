Art Pop, 1980s New Wave, Tribal Percussion, Gated Reverb Drums, Fairlight CMI Synth, Staccato Vocals, Worldbeat, Dark Atmospheric, Experimental Rock, 110 BPM

[Intro]

(Heavy rhythmic metallic clanging)

(Deep synth bass pulse)

(Breathy vocal ad-libs: "Shock... shock...")



[Verse 1]

Cover me, when I run

Cover me, through the fire

Something knocked me out the trees

And now I'm on my knees

Darling

Don't you robot with the robot

Robot, robot, robot

Don't you know you're gonna...



[Chorus]

[High energy]

Shock the robot!

Fox the fox

Rat on the rat

You can ape the ape

I know about that

There is one thing you must be sure of

I can't take any more

Darling

Don't you robot with the robot

Robot, robot, robot

Don't you know you're gonna...

Shock the robot!



[Bridge]

[Percussive breakdown]

Too much at stake

(Robot!) Ground beneath me shake

(Robot!) And the news is breaking

Shock! Shock! Shock!

Watch the robot get hurt, robot

Shock! Shock! Shock!

Watch the robot get hurt, robot



[Verse 2]

Cover me, when I sleep

Cover me, when I breathe

You throw your pearls before the swine

Oh—make the robot blind

Darling

Don't you robot with the robot

Monkey, robot, robot

Don't you know you're gonna...

Shock the robot!



[Bridge 2]

Wheels keep turning

(Robot!) something's burning

(Robot!) don't like it but I guess I'm learning

Shock! Shock! Shock!

Watch the robot get hurt, robot

Shock! Shock! Shock!

Watch the robot get hurt, robot



[Outro]

[Building intensity]

Shock the robot

Shock the robot

Shock the robot

Shock the robot to life!

Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)

Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)

Hey-hey-hey!

Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)

Shock the robot (shock the robot)

To life, to life!

Shock the robot to life!



[End]

(Final metallic slam)

