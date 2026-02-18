© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Art Pop, 1980s New Wave, Tribal Percussion, Gated Reverb Drums, Fairlight CMI Synth, Staccato Vocals, Worldbeat, Dark Atmospheric, Experimental Rock, 110 BPM
[Intro]
(Heavy rhythmic metallic clanging)
(Deep synth bass pulse)
(Breathy vocal ad-libs: "Shock... shock...")
[Verse 1]
Cover me, when I run
Cover me, through the fire
Something knocked me out the trees
And now I'm on my knees
Darling
Don't you robot with the robot
Robot, robot, robot
Don't you know you're gonna...
[Chorus]
[High energy]
Shock the robot!
Fox the fox
Rat on the rat
You can ape the ape
I know about that
There is one thing you must be sure of
I can't take any more
Darling
Don't you robot with the robot
Robot, robot, robot
Don't you know you're gonna...
Shock the robot!
[Bridge]
[Percussive breakdown]
Too much at stake
(Robot!) Ground beneath me shake
(Robot!) And the news is breaking
Shock! Shock! Shock!
Watch the robot get hurt, robot
Shock! Shock! Shock!
Watch the robot get hurt, robot
[Verse 2]
Cover me, when I sleep
Cover me, when I breathe
You throw your pearls before the swine
Oh—make the robot blind
Darling
Don't you robot with the robot
Monkey, robot, robot
Don't you know you're gonna...
Shock the robot!
[Bridge 2]
Wheels keep turning
(Robot!) something's burning
(Robot!) don't like it but I guess I'm learning
Shock! Shock! Shock!
Watch the robot get hurt, robot
Shock! Shock! Shock!
Watch the robot get hurt, robot
[Outro]
[Building intensity]
Shock the robot
Shock the robot
Shock the robot
Shock the robot to life!
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Hey-hey-hey!
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Shock the robot (shock the robot)
To life, to life!
Shock the robot to life!
[End]
(Final metallic slam)