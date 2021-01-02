Must Watch: Silent Epidemic, The Untold Story... Vaccinies... Soon they will be coming Door to Door

Copyright with Gary Null PHD 2013



More important than ever today with the mRNA Covid Vaccine. Educate Yourselves. Nothing in your life is more important. Goes hand in hand with the Fraudulent election, the lockdowns, destroying the US Constitution,



15 Plus Doctors, Professional Documentary.



Silent Epidemic, by award winning film director Gary Null, is the first documentary to investigate thoroughly the true medical record and the historical evidence about vaccine marvels. Conventional medicine has herald the invention of vaccines as a miracle of modern science. It claims that vaccines have been proven to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. We are told that vaccines are safe and effective, and that "herd immunity" can be achieved if a high percentage of a population is vaccinated. However, does the science support these claims? factual science based review and evaluation of vaccines and their impact on our health. Experts detail how fraught the widespread use of vaccines is for our current and future generations.