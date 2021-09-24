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EXPOSED! They're DESPERATE To FAKE Numbers! - Worldwide PLOT For Global TYRANNY!
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947 views • September 24, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Paris and Mexico city detailing the clear and desperate push to fake numbers worldwide as testing sites are put up on practically every corner and governments around the world use the exact same protocol to force numbers up fraudulently.
First, we start in Paris where tents are put up around fast food joints and people are forced to get tests daily in order to keep their job due to the jab mandates. We saw the exact same thing in New York City at tourist sites as well as in Rome, Florence, Venice, Milan, Naples and throughout the Netherlands. Now we see it all over Paris and Bordeaux as well as on the other side of the world in Mexico City.
How can we possibly claim that the governments of the world aren't all working together to prop up numbers when they're all doing the exact same thing. Besides, PCR tests and Antigen tests literally cannot diagnose covid or any other ailment definitively. It just tells you if you have some sort of viral matter in your system and when you bring the cycle threshold up, it will pick up practically anything going back as far as childhood.
In this video we travel half way around the world to bring you this insight no one else has been able to show on the ground.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Paris and Mexico city detailing the clear and desperate push to fake numbers worldwide as testing sites are put up on practically every corner and governments around the world use the exact same protocol to force numbers up fraudulently.
First, we start in Paris where tents are put up around fast food joints and people are forced to get tests daily in order to keep their job due to the jab mandates. We saw the exact same thing in New York City at tourist sites as well as in Rome, Florence, Venice, Milan, Naples and throughout the Netherlands. Now we see it all over Paris and Bordeaux as well as on the other side of the world in Mexico City.
How can we possibly claim that the governments of the world aren't all working together to prop up numbers when they're all doing the exact same thing. Besides, PCR tests and Antigen tests literally cannot diagnose covid or any other ailment definitively. It just tells you if you have some sort of viral matter in your system and when you bring the cycle threshold up, it will pick up practically anything going back as far as childhood.
In this video we travel half way around the world to bring you this insight no one else has been able to show on the ground.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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