AUSTRALIA – Historic Supreme Court Lawsuit Filed. Attorney Peaks Out.

We have been carefully watching Australia, which up until a year ago was an English-speaking democracy just like us, here in the United States. We have said that country is the prototype for the New World Order, and we were called conspiracy theorists and purveyors of fear porn. It turns out, yet another conspiracy theory has become fact, and that once again, we have proven ourselves to be the arbiters of truth.



There it is, right out in the wide open for everyone to see. Australia’s elite ruling class has acknowledged that what we have been “dreaming up” as we project “false fear” on this platform has actually been true, all along. Australia has given up its guns, and our second amendment is the only thing that has delayed the globalists from taking this country, completely.



Holding on to hope that the judicial system will act in accordance with the law, Australian attorney Matthew Hopkins has filed a historic lawsuit in that country, and he joined Stew on the show to discuss.