World War Trump Preparing For A Drastic Escalation Of Hostilties-NTEB-JULY 22 2026

President Trump once assured the world that Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated.” Now the target list has grown to include Pickaxe Mountain, an underground fortress near Natanz that may contain thousands of centrifuges transferred there after the 2025 strikes. Trump says America will hit it “pretty soon” and “very heavily.” That is not the language of a president preparing to conclude a war; it is the language of a president preparing to open its next, and potentially most dangerous chapter. 3 US servicemen died in Iran missile fire just last weekend, bringing the total to 17 dead that the Department of War will admit to. This thing is not ending, it’s ramping up. “And in that day will I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone for all people: all that burden themselves with it shall be cut in pieces, though all the people of the earth be gathered together against it.” Zechariah 12:3 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Pickaxe Mountain is reportedly buried even deeper than Fordow, beneath hundreds of feet of rock. America may be capable of sealing its entrances, destroying its ventilation and cutting its power, but completely eliminating whatever lies inside could require repeated bombardment or operations far beyond a single airstrike. Once again, Washington risks making a dramatic military declaration before knowing whether its weapons can accomplish the promised result. This could become another “mission accomplished” moment followed by the discovery that Iran’s nuclear machinery survived underground. A strike upon Pickaxe Mountain could therefore produce Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv, Israeli aircraft returning to Iranian airspace and American forces being pulled still deeper into an expanding regional war. That is the trap now forming. If Trump does not strike after repeatedly promising that he will, Iran will present it as American weakness. If he does strike, Tehran will be under enormous pressure to retaliate dramatically. Every American attack produces another Iranian response, and every Iranian response becomes the justification for an even larger American attack. Pickaxe Mountain is therefore more than another target on a military map—it may be the doorway through which Trump’s unfinished war becomes an uncontrollable confrontation involving Iran, Israel, the Gulf states and the United States. The Middle East is changing by the minute, and today we bring you the latest updates on World War Trump.