'Noahide Utopian' Part 12 (1/4): Adolf Hitler’s Struggle Against the Illuminati [12.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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'Those (Morons) That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat it' - George Satayana

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'Noahide Utopian' Part 1: The Tower of Babel [02.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaY3xaoglrEz/

Sources:

Stefan Aarnio TikTok video: https://www.tiktok.com/@stefanaarnio/video/6848649212234616069





Protocols of Zion FBI vault version: https://vault.fbi.gov/protocols-of-learned-elders-of-zion/protocols-of-learned-elders-of-zion-part-01-of-01





The International Jew by Henry Ford: https://ia802707.us.archive.org/16/items/TheInternationalJew_655/TheInternationalJew.pdf





All Wars are Banker’s Wars by Michael Rivero: https://youtu.be/BXeAIxK7rY4





The Silence of Swastik documentary: https://youtu.be/YxvBFytl5aE





The Mason Hunter by TheFascifist: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SYNHqt9p7Hu2/





@Scarack Truther - 543 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vs00K8F9BiWG/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/

https://youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA

My Instagram: @scarack_truther