P.1 PURSLANE transplanted COWBOY-STYLE, in Perth, Western Australia MVI_7557-8merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 21 hours ago

All of the purslane that comes up in my backyard every spring is self-sown; because I eat it when I think of it, munching while outside, I encourage it. Highly drought-resistant, and a healing plant, I seek to transplant them when I otherwise would lose them due to changes in the garden. This video series shows how forgiving they are from a rough-as-guts transplant, and how quickly, in warm to hot weather, they respond, when helped with some watering to ameliorate the transplanting shock.

gardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinlemongrasscucumbersred cabbagemulleinpurslanehumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seedmarrowscarob trees

