P.1 PURSLANE transplanted COWBOY-STYLE, in Perth, Western Australia MVI_7557-8merged

All of the purslane that comes up in my backyard every spring is self-sown; because I eat it when I think of it, munching while outside, I encourage it. Highly drought-resistant, and a healing plant, I seek to transplant them when I otherwise would lose them due to changes in the garden. This video series shows how forgiving they are from a rough-as-guts transplant, and how quickly, in warm to hot weather, they respond, when helped with some watering to ameliorate the transplanting shock.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.