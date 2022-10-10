Putin Signed Another Decree To Seize Sakhalin-1 Project

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1u84ed47
10/08/2022 WION: The Russian President Vladimir Putin signed yet another decree, to create a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corporation led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. It establishes a Russian company that will own investors rights in Sakhalin-1, and it will be managed by oil firm Rosneft