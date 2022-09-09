Create New Account
Trump's Virtues - Tom Klingenstein - Get Inspired by this!
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago
Many leading Republicans and conservatives want someone other than Donald Trump to run for President in 2024. But this judgment requires an assessment of Trump’s vices and virtues in the context of our current political and cultural circumstances, as well as an assessment of other prospective Republican presidential candidates. Tom Klingenstein, Chairman of the Claremont Institute, explains Trump's Virtues.

▶️ Learn more by visiting: https://tomklingenstein.com 

president donald j trumptom klingensteintrumps virtuesclaremont institute

